Four Projects Sanctioned for Newly Formed Kamjong District

Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Thursday announced new projects for Kamjong district which was recently formed. He was speaking during a Thanksgiving Ceremony for the creation of Kamjong held at Tribal Research Institute (TRI), Chingmeirong, organised by District Administration Kamjong.

The developmental projects were Tribal Inclusive Infrastructure Projects at Phungyar and Kasom Khullen, Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme at Phungyar and Eklayavas Model Residential School at Kamjong. Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme at Phungyar will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 382 lakh out of which Centre’s share is Rs 381.87 lakh.

The water supply scheme will benefit population of 1,630. It will have four Service Reservoirs, six Zonal Reservoirs, Surface Water Tank, Conveyance and Distribution pipes, Chowkidar’s Quarter, Godown and Gutter and Drop pipes.

The source of the water supply scheme is rainwater. The scheme was started on July 7, 2014. Eklayavas Model Residential School was set up under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in all the tribal districts. The co-educational residential school in Kamjong will have Classes from VI-XII. 480 students will be enrolled per year.

The school is fully funded by the Ministry in terms of infrastructure, students’ maintenance fee along with all requirement of Rs 42,000 per student per annum. For the academic session 2017-18 the school will start enrolling students from Class VI-IX.

Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam , Revenue and Law Minister I Hemochandra Singh, PHED, Labour and Employment Minister T Manga Vaiphei, Commerce & Industries, Sericulture and Veterinary Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Social Welfare and Co-operation Minister Ak Mirabai Devi, Parliamentary Secretary (Tribal Affairs and Hills and IT) Victor Keishing, former Chief Minister and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Rishang Keishing and large number of people from the new district attended the function which was held in Imphal.

