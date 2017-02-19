‘Framework Agreement will not Hurt the Sentiments of Manipur People’

Former minister and Manipur BJP unit spokesperson O Joy believed the ‘Framework Agreement’ signed between the NSCN-IM and the Government of India will not hurt the sentiments of the people of Manipur, saying the ‘agreement’ was inked within the ambit of the Constitution.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the ‘agreement’ in harmony with the Constitution, integrity and secularism of the country,” Joy said while attending a flag hoisting ceremony of BJP candidate Heikham Dingo who is contesting the ensuing Manipur assembly polls from Sekmai constituency.

His comment came in the backdrop of demand for disclosure of details of the ‘Framework Agreement’ by the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU). The influential student body has demanded that the BJP and Congress in Manipur seek the Centre the yet-to-be declared details of the ‘Framework Agreement’ before PM Modi’s scheduled visit to the poll-bound state takes place.

Modi will visit Manipur on February 25 to address an election rally at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal. AMSU volunteers on Friday stormed offices of political parties here on Friday intensifying its campaign to demand disclosure of the details of the ‘Framework Agreement’. The demand has been raised under the campaign “Protection of Historical and Political Identity of Manipur.” The Union launched the campaign on February 15 in Imphal.

Referring to the ‘Framework Agreement’, Joy said, “Everything is being worked out under the Constitution and nothing else. The Prime Minister, the President and any other higher authority of the country cannot sign any agreement outside the ambit of the Constitution.”

He said the ‘agreement’ falls within the ambit of the Constitution. Joy observed that the ongoing electioneering may be the reason behind the growing observations based on different interpretations of the ‘agreement’. Political parties and civil society groups in Manipur have repeatedly expressed their opposition to any attempt to redraw the territorial boundaries of the state.

