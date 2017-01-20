Fri, 20 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Free Expression in Varsities Under Threat: Manmohan Singh

Free Expression in Varsities Under Threat: Manmohan Singh
January 20
14:22 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday said independent thinking and free expression at Indian universities were under “threat” in the wake of unrests at the University of Hyderabad (HCU) and Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

He stressed that attempts to suppress peaceful dissent is undemocratic. “I believe every university must give the freedom to pursue knowledge even where the knowledge may be at odds with established intellectual and social traditions. We must guard this freedom zealously,” he said at the Presidency University here.

“Regrettably, independent thinking and free expression at Indian universities are now under threat,” he said. Political interference in academic appointments is highly short-sighted, he said. “Recent attempts to interfere with free expression of student community at the HCU and JNU are of particular concern,” he said.

“Attempts to suppress peaceful dissent is not only inimical to learning but also undemocratic. We must make very effort to protect the autonomy of every university,” he added.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.