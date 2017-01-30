Full Sealing of Indo-Bangla Border Challenging Task: Assam Governor

Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said that complete sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border is a “challenging task”, although the government is working on to finish it within a definite time frame. “Complete sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border is a challenging task, given the vast expanses of riverine terrain in many sectors,” Purohit said in his address to Assam Assembly on the inaugural day of the Budget Session.

His speech, which was stopped after disruption by the opposition and was later considered to be read, talked about the government’s attempt in sealing the international border. “It would be our endeavour to accomplish this task with the help of suitable technology within a definite timeframe. The Indo-Bangladesh border roads and bridges construction work is almost completed,” Purohit said.

However, there are some existing gaps and damage caused by erosions at certain places, which are being attended on priority, he added. “Also, the remaining border fencing works are targeted to be completed soon. The flood-lighting works have been completed, their electricity service connection works are likely to be completed within the next few months,” he said.

Talking about flood control measures, the Governor said the government has formulated a comprehensive plan for raising and strengthening of the Brahmaputra river embankment and it is currently under observation of the Central Water Commission. “To facilitate the communication system in Majuli, a proposal for conversion of the existing earthen embankment to road-cum-embankment is under active consideration,” he said, adding the government has made a Rs 337-crore plan for this.

On the process of updating the National Register of Citizens, Purohit said some forged documents have been found to be submitted by some applicants and 166 FIRS have been registered across the state regarding this. “My government has also constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by the Additional DGP (CID) for focussed investigation into the matter of use of forged documents for entering into NRC,” he added.

To strengthen the police force, the state government will hire 9,407 personnel, of which the process for filling 4,394 posts of various categories is underway, Purohit said. “My government proposes to raise five AP(IR) battalions. A proposal regarding setting up of 300 women cell in 300 police stations in all districts, including CID organisation, is under consideration,” he added.

Talking about infrastructure development, Purohit said a special initiative has been taken this year for repairing and reconstruction of the state road network at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore under Assam Road Maintenance Fund. “For speedy improvement of the state highways and major district roads, including lane widening, some major road projects have been proposed under the Central Road Fund and project proposals amounting to Rs 800 crore are expected to be sanctioned very soon,” he added.

The Governor said the BJP-led state government is taking necessary initiatives for creating a favourable climate for promotion of entrepreneurship in Assam. A business summit will be organised in Guwahati in November 2017. “My government has organised road shows and participated in important events like Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Vibrant Gujarat, etc., to showcase the potential for investment available in the state,” he added.

-PTI