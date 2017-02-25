Fully Support Irom Sharmila: ‘Rangoon’ Actress Lin Laishram

Manipuri model-turned-actress Lin Laishram, who features in Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Rangoon”, says human rights activist Irom Sharmila is a “superwoman” and she totally supports the ‘Iron Lady’ in her political career.

“I support her fully. No matter what she does, I support her full on. She has come a long way. No human has ever done that… she is a superwoman,” Mumbai-based Lin told IANS on Friday during a special screening of “Rangoon”.

Irom Sharmila’s People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRAJA) on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections in March. Sharmila, who ended her 16-year-long fast demanding the revocation of the AFSPA last year, has joined politics saying she aims to repeal the act after becoming the Chief Minister.

Hailing from Khurai Assembly constituency, Sharmila is taking on three-time Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in the Thoubal Assembly constituency. Lin, who plays the role of Mema in “Rangoon”, which released on Friday, has no doubt that Sharmila will be a “good ruler” (if she is elected).

“She will be a brilliant ruler. She will be the best politician we can ever have. Her is a mind so beautiful and so giving,” Lin said. The actress met Irom Sharmila two years ago while she was still on her record-breaking fast.

“She is brilliant. I met her in Imphal with Vishal sir when his team was there as he wanted to make a film on her. We had to meet her in jail as she was still on fast. She does not want any film on her life because she thinks it’s a spiritual journey,” explained Lin, who has worked as a fashion model in New York and also studied acting there.

Would she like to play Sharmila if any film is ever made on her?

“I would love to play her and I like challenging roles and she is from my hometown,” gushed Lin.

Asked on the frequent protests and blockades in her state, the actress expressed faith in humanity.

“I dont believe in any protesting or anything. I think people need to understand that it’s time you spread love. World War II has gone, we are much ahead, we need to love each other rather than fighting,” she added.

Insurgent groups in Manipur called for a shutdown in the state on Saturday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign in the state for the assembly election.

-IANS