Gautam Gambhir Provides Financial Aid to Former Boxer Dingko Singh

Noted cricketer and India opener Gautam Gambhir has come out in support of Asian Games gold medalist boxer Dingko Singh, who is all set for chemotherapy session in Imphal, Manipur.

Dingko, who works as a coach at Sports Authority of India, has been diagnosed with bile duct cancer and 70 per cent of his liver has been removed. After learning about Dingko’s agony, Gambhir felt sad.

“It is disturbing to note that Dingko has been left alone to fight for his life,” he told a media, adding, “It is really tragic the way we treat our sportspersons. I mean here is a guy who has won gold at Asian Games, Arjuna Award and is a Padma Shri. I am sure there are ways to look after him. I have done something which I won’t like to publicise here.”

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel a couple of days ago pledged all support to the boxer. However, by then the boxer had to be shifted to Imphal due to the high cost of treatment in New Delhi.

“We have decided to come to Imphal because of the cost and we found a hospital where he can undergo chemotherapy,” his wife Babai told Express from Imphal. His long-time coach Ibomcha Singh, also the SAI in-charge of Khuman Lampak SAG Centre too is monitoring the situation.

“I went to meet him yesterday and found him in good health. We have been lending whatever support we can to him,” he said.

-Indian Express