Thu, 09 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Gautam Gambhir Provides Financial Aid to Former Boxer Dingko Singh

Gautam Gambhir Provides Financial Aid to Former Boxer Dingko Singh
February 09
12:55 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Noted cricketer and India opener Gautam Gambhir has come out in support of Asian Games gold medalist boxer Dingko Singh, who is all set for chemotherapy session in Imphal, Manipur.

Dingko, who works as a coach at Sports Authority of India, has been diagnosed with bile duct cancer and 70 per cent of his liver has been removed. After learning about Dingko’s agony, Gambhir felt sad.

“It is disturbing to note that Dingko has been left alone to fight for his life,” he told a media, adding, “It is really tragic the way we treat our sportspersons. I mean here is a guy who has won gold at Asian Games, Arjuna Award and is a Padma Shri. I am sure there are ways to look after him. I have done something which I won’t like to publicise here.”

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel a couple of days ago pledged all support to the boxer. However, by then the boxer had to be shifted to Imphal due to the high cost of treatment in New Delhi.

“We have decided to come to Imphal because of the cost and we found a hospital where he can undergo chemotherapy,” his wife Babai told Express from Imphal. His long-time coach Ibomcha Singh, also the SAI in-charge of Khuman Lampak SAG Centre too is monitoring the situation.

“I went to meet him yesterday and found him in good health. We have been lending whatever support we can to him,” he said.

-Indian Express

Tags
Dingko Singh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.