Generic Medicine Stores in Tripura Hospitals

In a bid to supply generic medicines to people, Tripura State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (Tripura Markfed) and Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) have decided to open counters in all government run hospitals in the state.

“The decision to open counters in all government hospitals in the state for supplying generic medicines among common people was taken yesterday in a joint meeting of Tripura Markfed and BPPI. We welcome this decision because common people would be able to buy medicines at much cheaper rates than commercial medicine shops,” State Cooperative Minister, Khagendra Jamatatiya told reporters on Saturday.

The task to run the stores for selling generic medicine was entrusted to Markfed and BPPI under Jana Aushadhi Sangsthan scheme, he said. Generic medicines are now available in eight hospitals of the state and 16 new shops would be opened in the same number of hospitals by March this year.

“Markfed is now selling medicines worth Rs 20 lakh a month from eight counters. The commercial value of these medicines from branded pharmaceuticals cost about Rs 2.5 crore,” he added. BPPI was established on in December 2008 comprising all pharma CPSUs under the Department of Pharmaceuticals. It co-ordinates marketing of generic drugs through Jan Aushadhi stores.

-PTI