Sun, 12 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Generic Medicine Stores in Tripura Hospitals

Generic Medicine Stores in Tripura Hospitals
February 11
21:21 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In a bid to supply generic medicines to people, Tripura State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (Tripura Markfed) and Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) have decided to open counters in all government run hospitals in the state.

“The decision to open counters in all government hospitals in the state for supplying generic medicines among common people was taken yesterday in a joint meeting of Tripura Markfed and BPPI. We welcome this decision because common people would be able to buy medicines at much cheaper rates than commercial medicine shops,” State Cooperative Minister, Khagendra Jamatatiya told reporters on Saturday.

The task to run the stores for selling generic medicine was entrusted to Markfed and BPPI under Jana Aushadhi Sangsthan scheme, he said. Generic medicines are now available in eight hospitals of the state and 16 new shops would be opened in the same number of hospitals by March this year.

“Markfed is now selling medicines worth Rs 20 lakh a month from eight counters. The commercial value of these medicines from branded pharmaceuticals cost about Rs 2.5 crore,” he added. BPPI was established on in December 2008 comprising all pharma CPSUs under the Department of Pharmaceuticals. It co-ordinates marketing of generic drugs through Jan Aushadhi stores.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.