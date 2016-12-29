Get Ready for Midterm Poll: Padi Richo

The social and political circles have been agog with rumors for quite some time now that the state may head for a midterm poll. Against this backdrop, president Arunachal Pradesh Congress committee (APCC) Padi Richo while interacting with the party workers on the occasion of 132nd foundation day alerted the party leaders and workers on midterm apprehension.

Indicating on midterm poll in state and stating that chances are high for the Congress government to be back, he alerted the workers and party leaders to be ready. Former chief minister Nabam Tuki stating that the INC is the oldest party celebrating its 132nd foundation day, called upon all to look in to the future of the country, which he said is in turbulence due to some of the insecure policies of the present government at the Centre.

Richo while taking a dig on the demonetisation process, said “PM’s decision without consulting the masses and without any preparedness on demonetisation has created chaos in the country.”

He added that the party will go to the common people while directing the party cadres to go to block and district level and will consult with common people and get first hand information about the condition of the people due to demonetisation and start mass movement.

While stating that the PM is befooling innocent people in the name of demonetisation, he asked “Where the black money is and when is it coming out?” He is harassing the innocent people in the rural area in the name of cashless transaction where there is no ATM/PayTM/ and internet service.

He further stated that Congress Mukht Bharat will never be possible in Arunachal and appealed to the party workers to make BJP Mukht Arunachal possible and ask the workers to strengthen the party.