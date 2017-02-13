Girl from Assam Urges PM Modi to Include Northeast’s History in Textbooks

What we usually do when we find that despite 69 years of the independence, histories of 45 million people living in the eight states of the Northeast are absent from our school, college and university text books. We blame our respective representatives or government? However, going out of the way, 12-year old, Aaira Goswami, a student from Assam studying in Jaipur has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to include the history of Assam and the Northeast’s in her text book. Excerpts from the letter.

To

Shri Narendra Modiji

The Honourable Prime Minister of India



Jaipur

11th Feb 2017



Honourable Prime Minister of India,

My name is Aaira Goswami. I am 12 years old. I am from Assam. I currently stay in Jaipur. I study in Neerja Modi School. Today I wanted to tell you about something that I have been thinking about for quite a while. My favourite subject is history, unlike other students. Yet I don’t know the history of my own state! I know a lot about the Mauryans, the Mughals and the Guptas. I have even written exams on these emperors. But I know very little about Lachit Borphukon and the Ahoms who ruled Assam for 600 years defeating the Mughals 17 times soundly in battle. I know the history of almost whole of India; from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, from Mughals to the British, from Rajasthan to Kolkata. But where is the long lost glory of the seven sisters. Some students don’t even know what the seven sisters are. It is very difficult to find things about the Northeast in my books. If I could just read about my state, Assam, and Northeast in my book it would be like a dream come true. Besides all Indian children need to know Assam and the Northeast’s glorious history. If you could do something to ensure that Assam and the Northeast’s history is included in our books and also reply to this letter from a little Indian citizen, I would be very thankful.

Yours sincerely

Aaira Goswami

VI-E

Neerja Modi School

Jaipur, Rajasthan