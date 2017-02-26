Girl Student Arrested for Molesting Minor

A girl student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in New Delhi has been arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old minor girl in the school premises, police said on Sunday. A senior police officer said the incident came to light on Saturday after police received a call from the victim’s father.

“The victim was medically examined and counselled. In her statement, she alleged that two senior girl students used to take her to a vacant room in the school premises where they would take off her clothes as well as their’s,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Kumar said they also used to give her some sedative. “They also asked the victim to lick their private parts. When she refused, they threatened her. An NGO, psychologist and a lady officer have been involved in investigating the case,” Kumar added.

Among the accused, one is said to be a juvenile.

-IANS