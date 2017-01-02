Girls from Arunachal to Represent India in World Cosplay Summit

Girls from Arunachal Juno Pinggam as Kurumi and Chiichi as Kotori from ‘Anime Date’ a live from Arunachal Pradesh have been selected to represent India in the upcoming World Cosplay Summit 2017, to be held at Nagoya, Japan from August 2017.

The preliminary competition in India was organized by Project Z.E.R.O. under the sponsorship of Air India, Anime Pop Mall India and Brother India at Aizawl recently. SKYRE San and Mori San from Japan were the judges for the competition wherein more than 20 states participated.

World Cosplay Summit is an annual international Cosplay event that promotes friendly international exchange through Japanese pop culture.

In 2012 the WCS was incorporated as a company and until that year was organized by the events division of TV Aichi. The parade and championship are held in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan with several related events being held in the Kanto, Kansai and Tokai areas.

A Cosplay stage performance competition called the ‘Cosplay Championship’ was first held at Aichi Expo in 2005.