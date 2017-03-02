GNLA Chairman Back in Judicial Custody

Chairman of the outlawed Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) Champion R. Sangma, who was released on bail, has been sent back to judicial custody, an official said on Thursday.

“Sangma is back in judicial custody in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman in 2011 in South Garo Hills district,” a police official told IANS. Police have chargesheeted Sangma in the case.

The Court of District and Sessions Judge, Shillong, had on February 21 granted bail to Sangma against two surety bonds of Rs 1 lakh each and he was instructed not to leave the jurisdiction of the court until further notice. Emerging out of the court, the former rebel leader said he would first focus on availing medical treatment before taking a decision on whether to plunge into electoral politics or facilitate peace talks for his outfit.

Sangma, one of the most-wanted Garo rebel leaders, was arrested from Umkrem Pyrwdiwah axis on the edge of the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on July 30, 2012. Prior to his arrest by Meghalaya Police, the GNLA Chairman was captured by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) commandos on November 23, 2011 from his hideout at Haluaghat in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district.

Sangma, a former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), deserted Meghalaya Police and floated the outlawed GNLA in November 2009 for a separate Garoland to be carved out of Meghalaya. The Centre has declared the GNLA as a “terrorist organisation” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

-IANS