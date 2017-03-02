Govt Approves 4,000 PG Medical Seats for 2017-18 Session

The government on Thursday said it has approved 4,000 Post Graduate (PG) medical seats in various medical colleges and hospitals for the academic session 2017-18 and called it a record in medical academics till now.

The total number of PG seats available now is 35,117. “In a huge boost to medical education in the country, over 4,000 PG medical seats have been approved by the Government of India in various medical colleges and hospitals for the academic session 2017-18, taking the total number of PG seats available to 35,117,” said Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda.

In an official statement, the minister said that the move would further boost to resolve and strengthen tertiary health care and improve the medical education in the country. The Health Minister said that of the total increased seats, 2,046 seats were in medical colleges.

“Looking at the need to increase PG seats in clinical subjects, the Government had decided to amend the teacher student ratio in clinical subjects in government medical colleges. This change alone has resulted in the creation of 1,137 extra seats in 71 colleges,” said Nadda.

According to him, many others out of the total of 212 government colleges were sending their proposals and it was expected that at least 1,000 more seats would be added during the month of March 2017.

“This includes DNB (Diplomate of National Board) seats — which are equivalent to MD/MS — which have increased by 2,147 in the last one year,” said Nadda, adding that there had been a total addition of 4,193 PG seats in the country so far and a further addition of more than 1,000 seats is likely during March 2017. “The budget announcement of adding 5,000 PG medical seats in the country is thus likely to be achieved soon,” said Nadda.

-IANS