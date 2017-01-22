Govt Will not Buckle Under Diktats of Militants; Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh’s appeal to militant groups operating in the state to come to negotiating table marked the Statehood Day celebration on Saturday. He said the government will not buckle under diktats of militant outfits.

Speaking to the 45th Statehood Day celebration, the Chief Minister reiterated his appeal to underground organisations to come forward for peace talks so as to resolve outstanding issues amicably. The state government observed Statehood Day at the conference hall of Secretariat South Block.

“We will not succumb to diktats of militant organisations. The militants should reconsider their illegal activities. The state government is open to dialogue to resolve issues in a democratic manner,” the Chief Minister said. He said though Manipur being a small state in comparison to other larger Indian states, it has achieved commendable achievements in several priority sectors.

Ibobi Singh continued that despite fund constraints and resource limitations, the state has managed to take up several developmental projects particularly in health sector. Lauding contributions made by top government officials, he said “bureaucrats are the real administrators of the state and elected representatives of the people need guidance from them.”

Deputy Chief minister Gaikhangam said “all efforts are on to take Manipur forward on par with other advanced states of the country before 2020”. He recalled this remarkable day when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi announced upgradation of Manipur to a full-fledged state.

He said there has been a sea change in all fronts in the state during the last 45 years. “The pitch of development is encouraging as compared with developed states in the country. In order to attain the status of a developed state by 2020, all the stakeholders should co-operate each other in the coming days,” he said.

Claiming insurgency as one of the most difficult hurdles of development, he stressed the need to address the issues.

