Tue, 14 Mar 2017

Great Bengal Tiger Pulls Crowd in Nagaland Zoo

March 13
21:27 2017
Of all the animal and birds being kept in Nagaland Zoological Park (NZP), the majestic Bengal Tiger and the great Indian Hornbill have been the main attraction for visitors.

The NZP, Rangapahar and the only Zoological Park is situated on the outskirts of Dimapur. It was inaugurated in August, 2008 and recognized as one mini zoo under Central Zoo Authority.

The gentle rolling topography and rich vegetation is also home to a free ranging species of birds and animals. The Bengal tiger was brought in the zoo recently.

Besides conserving endangered species of animals and birds and their breeding ground, the zoo was established with an objective for conducting scientific studies on the fauna and to enhance wildlife conservation awareness programmes for the people of the state considering the prevalent hunting in the state.

Mention may be made here that a wild Bengal tiger was shot dead in the outskirts of Dimapur last year after it attacked two people. Presently, the zoo houses species of animals, birds and reptiles like sambar, barking deer, leopard, Himalayan black bear, hornbills, owls, eagles etc.

-ANI

