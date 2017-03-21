GST Will Benefit Meghalaya: Zenith Sangma

Meghalaya will be benefited through the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) which is likely to be implemented on July 1, this was stated by Taxation minister Zenith M Sangma said on Tuesday.

“Destination-based consuming states like Meghalaya will benefit from the GST implementation,” he informed the state assembly during question hour, adding, “The final decision on the implementation of the GST regime in the state will be taken by the GST Council.”

Sangma further added that the GST will be one of the most important indirect tax reforms in India which will replace the multitude of indirect taxes presently being levied by the Centre and the states like excise duty, service tax, special additional duty of customs, value added tax, central sales tax, and luxury tax.

“It will remove the inherent weaknesses present in the current indirect taxation system and will remove the cascading effect on prices of goods and services due to the tax on tax,” he pointed.