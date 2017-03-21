Tue, 21 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

GST Will Benefit Meghalaya: Zenith Sangma

GST Will Benefit Meghalaya: Zenith Sangma
March 21
17:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Meghalaya will be benefited through the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) which is likely to be implemented on July 1, this was stated by Taxation minister Zenith M Sangma said on Tuesday.

“Destination-based consuming states like Meghalaya will benefit from the GST implementation,” he informed the state assembly during question hour, adding, “The final decision on the implementation of the GST regime in the state will be taken by the GST Council.”

Sangma further added that the GST will be one of the most important indirect tax reforms in India which will replace the multitude of indirect taxes presently being levied by the Centre and the states like excise duty, service tax, special additional duty of customs, value added tax, central sales tax, and luxury tax.

“It will remove the inherent weaknesses present in the current indirect taxation system and will remove the cascading effect on prices of goods and services due to the tax on tax,” he pointed.

Tags
GSTGST ImplementationGST MeghalayaZenith M Sangma
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.