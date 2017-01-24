GWF 2017 Celebrates the Incomparable Leaders of the Geospatial Industry

Geospatial Media and Communications has introduced the ‘Geospatial Hall of Fame’, a platform that celebrates and recognizes the unsurpassable legends of the geospatial industry. Ten visionary leaders, whose passion, vision, knowledge, leadership, and business acumen have brought geospatial industry to a global arena, were felicitated and added to the ‘Geospatial Hall of Fame’. The felicitation took place on January 23, 2017, during Geospatial World Forum 2017, at Hyderabad International Convention Centre, Hyderabad, India.

The organization recognized ten pioneers known for their relentless leadership and innovative ideas, which ultimately changed the face of the geospatial industry. These are:

• Charles Trimble, Founder of Trimble Inc.

• Jack Dangermond, Founder of Esri

• Prof Shunji Murai, Founder of Asian Association on Remote Sensing

• KK Singh, Founder of Rolta Group

• Alain De Taeye, Founder of TeleAtlas

• Barbara J. Ryan, Secretariat Director, Group on Earth Observations

• David Schell, Founder of Open Geospatial Consortium

• Walter Scott, Founder of DigitalGlobe

• Kanwar Chadha, Founder of SiRF Technology

• Prof Michael Goodchild, Founder of UCSB Center for Spatial Studies

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar, CEO, Geospatial Media and Communications, explained, “Geospatial Hall of Fame is a collective and collaborative thought by the Advisory Board of Geospatial Media and Communications. It aims to celebrate, cherish and recognize those whose have the passion, vision, knowledge, leadership, and business acumen.”

“Tracing the ‘Geospatial Saga’, Geospatial Media and Communications wanted to pay its gratitude to the living legends of this thriving industry. Our aim was to felicitate the founders/innovators who laid the pillars of foundation for the geospatial industry, which is a USD 500 billion industry (globally),“ he added.

Geospatial World Forum 2017, the global geospatial technology and business conference witnessed the geospatial industry moguls come together on one common platform. M Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Urban Development and Information Broadcasting, Government of India, inaugurated the forum. Appreciating the futuristic theme of the conference — Geospatial + Deep Learning: Shaping Smarter World, Naidu commented, “A forum like GWF, that covers all aspects of geospatial technology, is very important and relevant in today’s times. My ministry’s programs like Smart Cities, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) are all based on geospatial and information and communication technologies (ICT).”

At the ‘Visionary Session’, founders of Trimble and Esri, two of the largest and longest-running geospatial companies, shared their thoughts and vision on the ever-evolving geospatial industry. Their decades of unmatched passion and unparalleled contribution inspired the audience present at the event. “GIS is getting smarter – it is collaborating with other technologies and leveraging them. It is integrating everything – people, processes, things and data about them.

Smart GIS applications are already changing how we think and act.

We are providing a system of insights. We mature the technology and make it available. Humans have never been more capable of sharing and applying geographic knowledge,” said Jack Dangermond, Founder, Esri.

“There are drivers and observers in the industry. As an observer, I see that mega trends of today can shape a better tomorrow. They are actually transforming the industry and world. Science of positioning is in everything. I see a GIS industry that is providing solutions to increase productivity by unleashing the power of geospatial,” said Charlie Trimble, Founder of Trimble Inc.

Jack Dangermond and Charlie Trimble are iconic and their statements are. In a world where location is becoming fundamental to all decision-making, these individuals have not only taken our industry to new heights, but have also made the term ‘geospatial’ a term of common man.

About Geospatial World Forum

Geospatial World Forum is known as the only conference covering the entire spectrum of geospatial technologies, workflows, policies and practices in one global platform. Founded in Hyderabad in 2007, the conference has travelled to Amsterdam, Geneva, Lisbon and Rotterdam. GWF is coming back to Hyderabad in 2017, and being co-hosted by Survey of India and Indian Space Research Organization. Scheduled to take place from January 23- 25, 2017, the conference is expected to witness participation of 3000+ delegates from 100 countries. The event will be action packed with more than 30 thematic sessions and workshops with over 300 presentations.

About Geospatial Hall of Fame

We’re celebrating individuals who represent the uniqueness, the innovativeness and the diversity of the geospatial industry. They’re as iconic as they’re unforgettable. In a world where location is becoming fundamental to all decision-making, these individuals have not only taken our industry to new heights, but have also made the term ‘geospatial’ a term of common man. They inspire us to innovate, and motivate us to work towards making the world a better place. We salute these extraordinary leaders who took the road not taken and did the impossible – took geospatial technologies out of research labs in limited sectors and introduced it into our everyday chores.

About Geospatial Media and Communications

Known for its quality publication and insightful geospatial conferences, Geospatial Media and Communications is a global organization that believes in making a difference through geospatial knowledge in world economy.