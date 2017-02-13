Mon, 13 Feb 2017

Handloom Park in Assam on the Cards

Handloom Park in Assam on the Cards
February 13
14:58 2017
In a bid to develop the silk industry of the state, Assam government has decided to plant 25 lakh trees to grow eri and muga cocoons.

“The state government has decided to create a wildlife sanctuary and plant trees where Muga cocoons can grow,” Assam Handloom and Sericulture Minister Ranjit Dutta said yesterday.

Dutta further disclosed that Assam government is committed to give more exposure to muga, eri and other silk products. “Assam has already established Assam Silk Outreach Mission to promote various silk products.”

“Yarn Banks have been set up at nine districts and the remaining districts will be covered soon,” Dutta stated.

Furthering revealing about the government’s plan Dutta shared, “Eri, Muga and silk entrepreneurs will be supported by the government. Besides, a handloom park will be set up in Nagaon district for benefitting twenty thousand people.”

The minister further added that he will soon take up the matter of appointing a brand ambassador to promote Muga and other silk products.

Ranjit Dutta
