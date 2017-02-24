Fri, 24 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Hansal Mehta Praises Kangana Ranaut for Her Unique Talent

Hansal Mehta Praises Kangana Ranaut for Her Unique Talent
February 24
14:39 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Film director Hansal Mehta has praised actress Kangana Ranaut, saying she is one of the most unique talents around. Mehta on Friday also praised filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and called him one of the ‘most unique storytellers’.

“Vishal (Bhardwaj) is one of the most unique storytellers of our generation and Kangana is one of the most unique talents we have around,” Mehta tweeted.

The director says he missed the preview of ‘Rangoon’, which stars Kangana, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, but will watch it over the weekend. “I’m a huge fan of Vishal Bhardwaj and Kangana Ranaut,” he added.

On the work front, Mehta is shooting for the drama film ‘Simran’ which features Kangana in the lead role.

IANS

Tags
Hansal MehtaKangana Ranaut
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.