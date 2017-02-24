Hansal Mehta Praises Kangana Ranaut for Her Unique Talent

Film director Hansal Mehta has praised actress Kangana Ranaut, saying she is one of the most unique talents around. Mehta on Friday also praised filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and called him one of the ‘most unique storytellers’.

“Vishal (Bhardwaj) is one of the most unique storytellers of our generation and Kangana is one of the most unique talents we have around,” Mehta tweeted.

The director says he missed the preview of ‘Rangoon’, which stars Kangana, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, but will watch it over the weekend. “I’m a huge fan of Vishal Bhardwaj and Kangana Ranaut,” he added.

On the work front, Mehta is shooting for the drama film ‘Simran’ which features Kangana in the lead role.

