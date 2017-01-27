Sat, 28 Jan 2017

Hardships Due to Demonetisation May Continue: Rajnath

January 27
21:25 2017
The hardships caused by the November 8 demonetisation could last for another month-and-a-half, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Demonetisation may have attracted flak from various quarters, but it managed to raise India’s pride and helped minimise corruption and income disparity, he told a rally in Cuncolim assembly constituency, around 45 km from Panaji.

“Steps were taken to stop the generation of black money. Demonetisation was also criticised a lot. I accept that for some time, some people faced difficulty. It could be that the difficulties will continue for a month or a month and a half,” Singh said.

“The decision was not taken for political mileage by the Prime Minister, but to boost India’s pride, to minimise corruption, to minimise income disparity,” he said. He claimed international economists had appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to demonetise high-denomination currency.

-IANS

