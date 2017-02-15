Harsh Vardhan Inaugurates Bioresources Development Centre in Aizawl

Union Minister of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan laid the foundation stone of the Mizoram Bioresources Development Centre at Aizawl and inaugurated the Advanced State Level Biotech Hub at Mizoram University on Tuesday.

Congratulating Mizoram University for being accorded “A grade” under NAAC assessment and receiving 51st Rank under NIRF, Vardhan said in a facebook post said that he was greatly impressed with the facilities in the Biotechnology department of Mizoram University. He mentioned that there are various projects and schemes of DBT in Mizoram including a pressing need for establishing centre for diagnosis of infectious disease prevalent in the state.

Expressing his delight, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that his first visit to Mizoram as a Union Minister made him feel connected to mother nature. “I went here attracted by the rich biodiversity of the region, it’s beautiful cultural heritage, it’s hard working people, all have attracted me to the region and motivated me to serve the people of this region more enthusiastically and truthfully,” he added in the post.