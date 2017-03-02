Healthy Practices that is a Mark of Good Health

Best things in life are free, but we seldom realize it and blindly follow fad diets, super foods and new age exercises that are expensive to sustain. Hence, it is best to stick to the basics instead of importing ideas and exercise routines that we cannot guarantee to hold on for long. So, let us go back to our roots and add some of the age-old practices to our lifestyles. This can mark the beginning of our good health without burning a hole in our pockets. Here are a few minor changes that can make a lot of difference to our health.

Meditation

The beginning of good health starts with a healthy mind. Therefore, begin your day with ten minutes of meditation. Mindfulness or meditation is a potent tool to beat down stress and will also help you to calm down. If practiced regularly, meditation yields significant health benefits like low blood pressure. It is also said to cure migraines. Meditation is an ancient Indian technique that has been followed for many years and has many life altering effects in our body. It is suitable and recommended for people of all age group. Students can meditate to improve concentration, office going people can meditate to handle stress, and older adults can meditate to improve their mental health, memory, and even depression.

Water Intake

The emphasis on drinking water cannot be more stressed. Seventy percent of our body is made up of water. Water aids in weight loss, studies also show that drinking water before your meal not only makes us full, it also boosts our metabolism. Water also helps to cool the body and replenish lost salt and mineral after a grueling workout or a day under the sun.

Moreover, drinking water aids digestion and flushes toxins. It also reduces the burden on the kidneys and liver by helping them flush out the waste product of our body. The benefits of drinking water are endless, but one should ensure that the water we consume should be clean. Always drink water that is driven by advanced water purification system such as KENT. Buy a water purification system that is suitable for water from all sources. They dispense all impurities from the water but retains all the natural nutrients which are good for health.

Balanced Diet

Healthy balanced diet is essential for healthy living. Make sure you don’t get attracted to quick benefits of fad diets as their effects are short term, but their health implications can be lasting. Also, stop skipping meals and eat at regular intervals this practice will help you quit snacking in between meals.

Yoga

Yoga is India’s gift to the world many celebrities across the world swear by the benefits of yoga. This ancient technique gives emphasis on breathing and posture. The Yoga asanas improve flexibility, builds muscle strength, improves posture and betters bone health. The Downward- and Upward-Facing Dog helps in strengthening the arm bones, which are particularly vulnerable to osteoporotic fracture. Hence, take some time out every day to perform yoga.

Get Enough Sleep

8-9 hours of sleep is ideal. A good night sleep rejuvenates the body and the mind. It also refreshes you to take the new day by its horns. Apart from a good night sleep, one must also stay away from alcohol and drugs. We must treat our body as a temple and so must not abuse it.

Last but not the least. Take some time from your day and spend it with kids their carefree laughter, their innocent questions can bring a smile on anybody’s face it can also de-stress you in a matter of minutes. These small healthy alterations in your lifestyles can be the beginning of a healthy inning.