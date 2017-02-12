Sun, 12 Feb 2017

Heroin Worth Rs. 1.5 Crore Seized in Kohima

Heroin Worth Rs. 1.5 Crore Seized in Kohima
February 12
11:07 2017
The police on Saturday seized 1.5 kg of heroin worth around Rs 1.5 crore from a car in Kohima and arrested one person hailing from Madhya Pradesh in this connection.

Police said the personnel manning Phesama check gate found the drug in a car while routine frisking duties of vehicles. The contraband was packed in an envelope and concealed inside a bag belonging to a man from Madhya Pradesh who was arrested.

He was going from Imphal to Dimapur in a commercial vehicle and as per preliminary investigation, the consignment was supposed to be delivered to a person in Kanpur, police said.

-PTI

