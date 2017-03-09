Hill Voters Supporting Us: Ibobi Singh

Large turnout in the second phase state assembly election is an indication that the hill voters are supporting us; this was stated by Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh just after the second phase of election in the state.

“This is a kind of a referendum. The hill voters are supporting us. We will get a clear mandate. Wait for March 11 and you will know,” Ibobi Singh told reporters after casting his vote. He however, did not elaborate on the referendum. His reply was in response to questions asked by reporters about the ongoing blockade and Naga organisations’ particularly United Naga Council’s stand against his government.

Ibobi Singh led his four member family comprising wife Landhoni Devi, son Okram Surjakumar Singh and daughter-in-law in casting the votes. The family is the first to cast votes in this constituency and the others followed.

Ibobi Singh further shrugged off the threat from the BJP, saying the fight with BJP is not tough. “They (BJP) had a high pitch election campaigning. In addition to 90 ministers, Prime Minister himself came here to campaign for the BJP. For us when the high command asked us if we needed any central leader for campaigning we replied we wanted vice-president, Rahul Gandhi if Narendra Modi came.”

He confidently stated that Congress will secure around 36 to 40 seats. “We are comfortable in the Naga areas. We are hoping to win at least 10 seats out of the 22 constituencies that went to the polls today,” disclosed Singh.

When asked about Sharmila’s challenge Ibobi Singh wished her all the best. “Ours is a democratic country. Everybody has the right to contest elections. I welcomed her joining politics. While she was in jail I had told her to end hunger strike and join politics to continue her struggle.”