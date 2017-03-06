Himanta Calls Manipur CM ‘Dictator’

Okram Ibobi Singh is a dictator and the people of Manipur have decided to vote out the dictatorship this time, this was stated by Assam Finance minister and convener of Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

While interacting with media, in Imphal, Sarma said, “The higher voter turnout of such magnitude has been witnessed for the first time ever in Northeast and probably in India. This is a historic turnout and we are thankful for the people of Manipur as well as the media for creating history.”

Sarma further claimed that BJP is set to form the government in the state, “Now we are not doing last day poll strategy. We are planning how to work for the betterment of the state in the coming years by our government.”

On the allegations of Congress about violation of Model Code of Conduct by BJP by putting up advertisement on March 3 in local dailies Sarma added that no violation was made.

“Had Mr Ibobi constructed the roads, there was no need to put advertisement on papers. But it takes more than 17 hours for us to reach from one corner of Manipur to another because of the deplorable road conditions. And this is why we had to put advertisement to reach out to the people,” informed Sarma.