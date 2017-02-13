Hindu Population Reducing Because They Never Convert: Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Hindu population in India was shrinking while minorities were flourishing.

“Hindu population is reducing in India because Hindus never convert people. Minorities in India are flourishing unlike some countries around,” Rijiju tweeted.

The minister embedded a news report where the Congress had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was trying to “convert Arunachal Pradesh into a Hindu-majority state”.

Rijiju also said: “The Congress should not make such provocative statements. India is a secular country. All religious groups enjoy freedom and live peacefully.”

-IANS