Hold Municipal Polls with 33% Women Quotas: Guwhati HC

The Guwahati High Court on Tuesday directed the Nagaland government to constitute the Municipalities and Town councils in the state with 33 per cent reservation for women.

The Nagaland government announced this, citing the court order. The court decision follows protests by the Naga civil society which oppose reservation for women saying it would infringe on Naga customary laws and tradition protected by the Indian constitution.

The court also asked the Nagaland government to ensure that the elections were held freely and fairly. The Urban Local Bodies elections are scheduled on Wednesday.

-IANS