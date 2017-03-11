HRD Asks Nagaland to Absorb All CSS Appointed Hindi Teachers

Union Human Resource Development ministry has asked Nagaland government to take steps for absorbing all the Hindi teachers appointed through Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) in the state. Nagaland has a total of 1379 CSS Hindi teachers.

Interacting with a section of reporters, Nagaland minister for School Education and SCERT, Yitachu revealed that the Union HRD Ministry has written to the state government to absorb CSS Hindi teachers as employees of the state government.

“Presently, Nagaland government is not in a position to do so and therefore he would be leaving for Delhi before the ensuing state budget session to pursue for continuation of the scheme in the state,” Yitachu informed, adding, “The term of CSS Hindi teachers will end on March 31 but we will be seeking for extension of CSS Hindi teachers considering the financial crunch faced by the state.”

He further added that taking the CSS Hindi teachers as state government employees is not a problem, but payment of salary will be the main problem. “Subsequent steps will be taken to include CSS Hindi teachers as regular government employees in the state.”

On the delay in the release of nine-months salary of CSS Hindi teachers in the state, All Nagaland Hindi Teachers’ Union (ANHTU) has launched phase-wise agitation from March 8, the Minister reminded here has been shortage of fund and the Union HRD Ministry has been pursuing the matter with the Union Finance ministry by seeking additional requirement.”

Yitachu further assured to release the pending salaries at the earliest.