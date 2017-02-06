I am a Northeastern, and I am an Indian

Opinion, Prerna Sharma

According to the Indian constitution, the two sentences mean the same, but to the Indian society, they are poles apart. We all grow up learning about India being the most diverse country on the world map. Cherished globally, this diversity proves caustic to many citizens of the nation. The diversity lies in being called a Punjabi, Haryanavi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kashmiri, Tamil, Malayali, and ‘North-Eastern’. Oops! Here, the diverse India takes a critical turn.

Geographically and logically, Northeast is nothing but the directional division of the country on the map. It is the region which consists of the 8 states out of the 29 states of the country.

Popularly called the seven sisters (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura) and the Himalayan state of Sikkim make up the beautiful Northeast India. Unfortunately, with the passage of time, this region has become a separate entity on the Indian map.

Unlike the diversity in being called a Punjabi, Haryanavi, Bengali and so on, a person belonging to any of the eight beautiful states of the country is defined to be a Northeastern. No one tries to find out if he or she is an Assamese, Manipuri, Naga, Bodo, Meiti, Bhutia, Tripuri, Chhetri, Garo, etc. We do not have the Manipuri citizen, but the Northeast citizen of the nation.

The new entrant in the college says, “I am from Guwahati”. The senior remarks, “Oh! So you’re from the Northeast”. The entrant smiles saying, “Yes, I am from Assam”. The senior with a confused look asks, “You’re from Assam or Guwahati?” The question doesn’t surprise the student and with a smile again, he clarifies the ‘confusion’.

Why this confusion? Why this ‘apprehension’? Is it only the fault of lack of knowledge of the people? Not really!!! Northeast India is never bifurcated in our discussions (whether it is among the citizens or the establishment). Where is ‘South India’, ‘North India’, ‘West India’, or for that matters, ‘North-West India’? If Northeast India represents the most beautiful and serene region of the country, it also represents the most neglected region of the nation.

More than two month long economic blockade in Manipur is only affecting the Manipuris and not the rest of the Indians. The murder of a boy from Arunachal Pradesh Nido Tania only affected the Northeast group of the capital and not the whole India. In all, Northeast India is stated to be a curious case of neglected crisis.

What adds up to the crisis? The acceptance of the people of this region to be called Northeasterns. For them, regular riots, blockades, curfews are all a part of their lives. A thought that should create a sense of apprehension and fear becomes nothing but a routine for them.

The crisis of the Northeast comes out from the amalgamation of the establishment and the citizens’ approach towards the matter. No single entity or, for say, individual can be stated as an accuse to the depletion of the region. Equating Northeast Indian citizens as ‘chinese’, taking up a Northeastern girl as an ‘easy catch’, all showcases our lack of knowledge and sincerity towards the nation and its citizens.

India’s diversity is reflected from all the corners and the most lies in the ‘neglected region’ of the nation. The region of the Northeast India, which is undoubtedly have the real beauty of nature, the unexplored corner of the country and the talent hub. The cultural diversification is rhapsodically represented by this region.

The Northeast India, if given due attention and care has the power to be the most cherished lands of the country. The establishments (the Centre and the state) need to have more regressive approach towards the development of the region. The initiatives need not only to be announced but implemented and their benefits should reach out to the remotest corners of the eight states. The indifference can not only be removed from the initiatives of the Indian and the states’ establishments but with the knowledge sensitisation of all the citizens with the first thought of accepting the himalayan world that lies silent in one corner as an integral part of the country.

(The views given by the writer is her personal opinion)