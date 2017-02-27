I Don’t Have Any Dress Code: Assam Assembly Speaker

Assam assembly Monday had its moments of humour when a member of the ruling coalition brought up the subject of clothes and asked about Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami’s official dress code.

As soon as the question hour was over, Bodoland Peoples Front’s MLA Kamalshing Narzary asked the speaker about his dress code and pointed out some other members’ dressing inside the house. “Is there any dress code for the speaker? If yes, then why do you not wear it?” asked Narzary, which made the entire House burst into laughter.

Replying to the member’s query with a smile, Goswami said “There is no dress code for me. Today it is hot and so I am wearing only the shirt. I have left my coat.”

Goswami, who took charge on January 30 this year, usually comes to the assembly in formal trousers and shirt and sometimes wears the traditional ‘Jawahar coat’. He has also been seen presiding over the house in a formal coat and tie.

“We see some members coming to the House wearing a T-shirt. What is this sir? Is this allowed?” Narzary asked and again there was laughter. To this, Goswami replied “We should dress well while coming to the House.”

-PTI