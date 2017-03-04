I-League: Aizawl Beat Mumbai FC, East Bengal Beat Lajong to Take Top Spot

Aizawl FC continued their enviable home run as they defeated Mumbai FC 2-0 in their I-League encounter in Aizawl on Saturday. Bayi Kamo’s (65th and 78th minute) two goals in the second half were enough to clinch three points for the hosts who continued with their unbeaten streak at home.

Aizawl were right on target early on and Kattimani had to block a potential goal by Danmawia who received a volley from Rane just a couple of minutes into the match. Alfred Jaryan nearly gave Aizawl the lead when he sent a left-footer towards the goal from close range but the ball sailed over the crossbar.

Jayesh Rane’s shot from 25 yards away after an assist by Alfred Jaryan also threatened the away keeper but the ball was cleared to the fortune of Santosh Kashyap’s side. Towards the end of the first half, Alfred Jaryan took a free kick from 35 yards. Kattamini failed to secure the ball in his first touch but managed to hold onto the ball just moments before Aizawl FC forwards intervened.

The first half did not see any goal although Aizawl FC forwards troubled Mumbai FC defence several times. Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Aizawl defender Kingsley’s shot shook the woodwork. Kingsley had received a well-timed pass from Kamo. After a series of unsuccessful attempts, the home side took the lead in the 65th minute. A timely assist by Aizawl FC midfielder Brandon from the left flank was received by Bayi Kamo who opened the scoreline with a thunderous left-footed shot.

Aizawl doubled their lead in the 78th minute. Al Amna’s pass from outside the box was easily converted by Kamo to increase his goal tally to four this season. After this win today, Aizawl are now at second spot behind East Bengal with 26 points from 12 matches.

Aizawl coach Khalid Jamil praised the performance of his boys. “They played a good game. We deserve the three points,” he said.

Mumbai coach Santosh Kashyap admitted that “the deserving team won”. “We did not have enough time to have practice because of the festival yesterday which slowed down the traffic on our way to the ground,” he said.

In another match, a strong fight back from Shillong Lajong FC could not prevent them from going down 2-1 to Hero I-League 2016-17 table toppers East Bengal at the JN Stadium on Saturday.

In what was such a crucial match, Lajong’s defence made a couple of mistakes in the first half, which saw the visitors take a two-goal lead. However, a stronger second half showing resulted in Aser Dipanda Dicka grabbing a goal back, but the Kolkata club held on for the victory that keeps them at the top of the table. Lajong stay in fourth place on 16 points.

It started well for the home team with a neat move by Bipin Singh up the left flank in only the second minute but Fabio Pena failed to meet his excellent cross. The Lajong Faithfuls were left thoroughly gutted when in just the eighth minute Christopher Payne easily tapped in the ball for the opener after Vishal Kaith had come forward to try and block. Out of position, he had no chance to get back to keep the ball out.

In the 33rd minute East Bengal earned a free-kick halfway up Lajong’s side of the pitch and the ball was curled in towards the huddle of players. The Reds failed to adequately mark Payne and the Australian was able to slot the ball into the corner of the net for a two-goal lead. Despite these disappointments, there was plenty to show that Lajong have a strong team in place, with excellent spells of passing and moves forward, especially on the flanks, which Bipin made his own.

The table toppers did have a good look early in the second half when Robin Singh and Payne combined well up front, but the Australian’s attempt from a tight angle went wide of the far post, denying him his hat-trick.

Other than this, it was pretty much Shillong Lajong’s half, with Dicka getting his ninth goal of the season in the 64th minute following a perfect cross from Samuel Shadap on the right flank, which was welcomed by a tremendous roar from the Faithfuls. The Cameroonian forward was in relatively open space and headed the ball into the net past opposition keeper Rehenesh TP. For his consistent efforts up front Dicka was named Hero of the Match.

The striker almost got his brace, and the equaliser, 10 minutes later, but a high bounce proved hard to negotiate and the attack then fizzled out with East Bengal’s defence proving to be nothing if not resolute. A little earlier Samuel Lalmuanpuia had tested Rehenesh to the latter’s limit, with the custodian having to make a full leap into the air to keep out the No. 9’s long distance scorcher.

Towards the end of the match, Vishal made up for that first goal concession by making an excellent diving save to the right, but substitute Rupert Nongrum, who came on for Fabio, scuffed a decent chance in the dying minutes. Despite the disappointing loss, coach Thangboi Singto was pleased to see his charges fight it out right to the final whistle, but Lajong will have to perform consistently well over the entire 90 minutes in their next match, which is away to Minerva Punjab FC on 7th March.