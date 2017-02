Aizawl FC were back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over DSK Shivajians at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. Brandon Vanlalremdika’s strike at the death (89′) was enough to earn his side all three points as the Shivajians failed to put up much of a fight.

The Mizoram-based side are now level on points with Mohun Bagan, but lie third in the table because of an inferior goal difference. Shivajians are at seventh.