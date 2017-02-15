I-League: Aizawl FC Hold Bengaluru FC to Extend Undefeated Home Run

Defending champions Bengaluru FC failed to break their winless run in the sixth consecutive game as Aizawl FC kept their slate clean at home with a 1-1 result in their I-League encounter in Aizawl on Wednesday.

Brandon Vanlalremdika (40th) and Sunil Chhetri (45th) scored first half goals for Aizawl and Bengaluru, respectively, but despite a host of attempts the latter could not grab the all-important winner. Bengaluru FC now are fourth with 12 points from eight games. Aizawl FC, on the other hand, remained third with 17 points from nine outings.

The hosts got two chances in the 11th minute. Kamo Bayi first failed to control a good looking ball near the goal and then Asutosh Mehta scuffed a chance from Mahmoud Amna’s pass. Aizawl FC, as expected, were dominating play early on with captain Alfred Jaryan bossing midfield by intercepting the defending champions’ passes.

In the 32nd minute, the highlanders came the closest to nod ahead when Amna’s header came off the bar. Brandon gave Aizawl a well-deserved lead eight minutes later. Asutosh whipped in a superb cross from the right which Brandon tapped in with ease. But their joy was short-lived as the visitors drew level at the stroke of halftime. Bengaluru FC skipper Chhetri once again underlined why he is still India’s premier goal-scorer with a world class strike from outside the box to blast the ball into the top corner.

Chhetri continued to torment the hosts after the restart with Aizawl keeper Albino Gomes producing an excellent save to keep out his header off Harmanjyot Khabra’s cross from the right. At the hour mark, Bengaluru defender Sandesh Jhinghan headed in Australian midfielder John Watson’s cross only to see the goal ruled out for a foul by referee Rowan Arumughan.

Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca, trying to inject pace into their game and take the lead, replaced Eugeneson Lyngdoh with the Mandar Rao Desai in the 67th minute. Bengaluru FC upped the ante in the last 10 minutes as substitute Mandar played a one-two with Sena Ralte before crossing for Seminlen Doungel who came in place of Daniel Lalhlimpuia. But Gomes was up to the task, saving Doungel’s header.

