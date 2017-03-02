Thu, 02 Mar 2017

I Stand by Statement on Bounty on Kerala CM’s Head: RSS Leader

March 02
2017
Local RSS leader Kundan Chandrawat on Thursday said he was not apologetic about his announcement on rewarding anyone with Rs 1 crore for bringing the severed head of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“The Leftist government of Kerala is murdering democracy. Those participating in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh camps are being murdered,” the RSS leader told media persons in the Madhya Pradesh city.

During a protest event held here on Wednesday, Chandrawat said: “The Hindus no more have the zeal of Shivaji Maharaj. I announce Rs 1 crore from my pocket to anyone who brings me the severed head of the Kerala Chief Minister.”

“… such traitors don’t have the right to live in this country,” he added.

-IANS

Kundan Chandrawat
