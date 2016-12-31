I will Sacrifice my Life for Growth of AIADMK: Sasikala

AIADMK cadres shout “Chinnamma Vazhga, Chinnamma Vazhga” while Ms. Sasikala leaves the party headquarters after taking charge as the general secretary and made an emotional speech to the leaders and cadres.”I am for the people and people for me”, with these words Ms. Sasikala ends here speech, adding, “I will sacrifice my life for the growth of AIADMK organization.”

Ms Sasikala said special stamp and coin for MGR will be sought for from the centre on behalf of the AIADMK. She said “Let’s undertake to run a very pious organisation. Till the time I am alive I will work for this organisation.”

She announces that MGR’s birth centenary celebrations will start in January next year. “MGR and amma guided this organisation without caste and religion. This is how it will continue. Just like how she guided us with military precision, that is how we will continue. Except her no one will be given prominence. This is a promise”.

Sasikala further added “Her place can never be filled even after a thousand years. It cannot be filled at all.”

Talking about Jayalalithaa, Ms. Sasikala “In that time when male chauvinism was at its peak and there was no other leader except Indira Gandhi, amma showed the way for women here. The world is surprised that the organisation’s strength comes from women.”

Sasikala said “Your “anbu kattalai” I will spend it for the organisation that amma built and for the crores of supporters of the party. It has given. Me the will to live. She had said in front of our political enemies that the AIADMK will exist even after 100 years, speaking like a lion. It was a message for the whole world. We are now living without our mother. She expected only honesty and loyalty from our party cadres. It should continue like a fire in the future.”

Ms. Sasikala said “I am 62 years now. I have been. Living with her since I was 29.”

While speaking about Jayalalithaa, she once again turned emotional and said “Akka, have you left for Secretariat, Akka have you eaten lunch”, this is how I spent my life.”

Sasikala says “No one would have even thought when she started her journey that the word amma would be in people’s hearts.”

Sasikala turns emotional while saying I lived only with her in the past 33 years….I am unable to explain how I feel. “Her death has turned the attention of the whole country towards our state.”

Talking about late Jayalalithaa’s health condition, Ms. Sasikala said “She had improved so much to be moved to the general ward from ICU. But god stopped her heart beat and put 10 crore Tamilians in sadness.”

The Hindu