Tue, 28 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Ibobi Hopes to Raise Victory Margin from Thoubal, Sharmila Vows to Fight

Ibobi Hopes to Raise Victory Margin from Thoubal, Sharmila Vows to Fight
February 27
21:37 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

With Manipur going to the poll later this week, all eyes are on Thoubal Assembly constituency where activist-turned-politician Irom Sharmila is contesting against three-time Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh.

Election will be held in the constituency on March 8 in the second of the two-phase poll. Thoubal constituency, one of the 10 constituencies in Thoubal district, having an electorate of 27,728, has been a Congress bastion and is the backyard of Ibobi Singh, a two-time MLA from the seat since 2007.

Besides being the district which houses the Assembly constituency of the chief minister, Thoubal has an unofficial tag of being a VIP district as well. According to residents and Congress leaders of the state, every household in Thoubal constituency has got a job from the Ibobi government, every household has all basic facilities like drinking water and power supply which even certain parts of Manipur do not have.

“During regular frisking at various checkpoints, the state police handles a person with care if he says he is from Thoubal. In Thoubal, the fight is not about whether Ibobi Singh wins or loses, the fight is to increase the 2012 margin,” a district Congress leader asserted.

Ibobi Singh had won the seat by a margin of more than 16,000 votes by defeating his nearest BJP rival in 2012. Thoubal shares its border with as many as five other districts and the general sentiment in the air is that Ibobi Singh is not only invincible in Thoubal constituency but also in the rest of the nine seats in the district.

Apart from the candidates of TMC, BJP and an independent, the constituency will also witness Irom Sharmila debuting in electoral politics as a candidate of her newly formed party Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA). On being asked to react on Irom Sharmila contesting from his seat, Ibobi Singh said,” Everyone has the right to contest. My best wishes are with her.”

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.