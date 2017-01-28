Ibobi Singh Not Doing His Bit to Resolve Economic Blockade: Javedekar

Claiming that the economic blockade in Manipur is continuing because of the ineptitude of Congress government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said despite the Centre’s assistance, Chief Minister Ibobi Singh is not doing his bit to resolve the issue.

“The blockade from October 30 is due to the ineptitude of Chief Minister Ibobi Singh and Congress party. This blockade is by the state government, for state government and of the state government, because politically they think it will benefit them,” he said.

Javadekar further mentioned that central government has provided nearly hundred companies of paramilitary forces including Assam Rifles, more than 10,000 security forces (personnel) are there but Chief Minister is sending them to barracks not using them to remove the blockade.

“This is callous neglect, people will teach him a lesson,” said Javadekar, who is BJP incharge for Manipur. The central government has also airlifted petrol and LPG products to meet the needs of the people. “Under the federal system, law and order is a state subject but despite the Centre reaching out for assistance, the state government is not keen on resolving the issue.”