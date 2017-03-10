IIM Shillong to Support Meghalaya in Formulating Youth Policy

IIM-Shillong will support Meghalaya government in formulating the state’s youth policy, this was informed by Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs minister Zenith Sangma on Friday in state assembly.

“Meghalaya government has sought the help of the IIM-Shillong for formulation and drafting of the state’s youth policy and the institute agreed to do it,” Sangma said this while replying to a supplementary by United Democratic Party legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit during question hour.

He further reminded once the draft policy is completed, it will be put in the public domain for views, reviews and comments.

The IIM has helped in drafting the state’s sports policy which was tabled by the Sports and Youth Affairs minister in the house on Thursday.