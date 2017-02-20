IIT-G Students Raise Awareness About Cashless Transaction in Rural Schools

NET Bureau

In a bid to make the school children of rural areas tech savvy and also to educate them on cashless transactions, a team of students from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) have launched a mission, titled Pragati, in the rural areas near Guwahati.

“There are villages near Guwahati where people still don’t have basic amenities. We started Pragati recently to help such people. We teach their children and educate them on cashless transactions,” said AG Goutham, spokesperson of team, adding, “The students have already provided basic education to children in schools in Lathiya Bagicha and Hajo. They have also launched a survey to ascertain the needs of people living in the vicinity of these schools.”

Dolibari, Dadara and Singimari are some of the villages where the campaign is being carried out. Besides, the students have also launched a campaign regarding cashless transaction and banks are ready to open their accounts to help them move towards Digital India.

“Students of the elementary classes are being taught the fundamentals while those studying in higher classes are being given career guidance. For example, students of Ramsaraswati Academy are taught elementary subjects, while science experiments and projects are demonstrated to students of Harvard Public School, Singimari,” added Goutham.

“It is an honour to have such brilliant students voluntarily help younger children in our school,” said a teacher of the Singimari school. The IITians, too, were happy with the response they got.