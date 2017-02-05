Mon, 06 Feb 2017

Incidents of Heinous Crimes on Decline in Assam : DGP

Incidents of Heinous Crimes on Decline in Assam : DGP
February 05
21:46 2017
Director General of Police (DGP) Assam Mukesh Sahay said the incidents of heinous crimes in the state has come down during 2016. However, cyber crime is on rise in recent times, especially after the government’s thrust on digital economy increased, the top cop said.

“Cases of heinous crime in Guwahati and the state in 2016 have come down. This is happening for the first time after many years,” Sahay told reporters in Dehradun. The list of such crimes broadly include murder, dacoity,crime against children and women, extortion and kidnapping, he said.

Asked about the numbers, he informed that final figures are being analysed at this moment. About cyber crime the DGP said, “In dealing with such crimes, the Assam Police does not have much expertise. “Evidences that we collect are sent to forensic labs outside the state. As an immediate step, we will set up a mobile forensic lab with the help of the IT Department of the Centre and the Assam government,” Sahay said.

The top cop said the state police will gradually have its own forensic laboratory (for cyber crime). “We have also submitted a proposal to set a cyber police station to deal with digital crimes,” the DGP said. Sahay also lauded the effort of a joint police team in rescuing a 15-month-old child from the hands of kidnappers on Saturday.

Panic gripped the city after the 15-month-old boy was kidnapped from his residence from Sijubari area of Hatigaon here. The baby was later rescued from South Salmara district of Assam from a deserted hideout.

-PTI

Mukesh Sahay
