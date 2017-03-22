India-Bangladesh Joint Army Cycling Expedition Flagged off

The joint cycling expedition of India and Bangladesh armies aimed at reinforcing friendship among the two armed forces was flagged off in Agartala on Wednesday.

The 11-day joint cycling expedition, which was flagged off by Gajraj Corps commander Lt. Gen. A.S. Bedi and West Tripura District Magistrate Milind Ramteke in Agartala, would end at Kolkata’s Fort William, headquarters of the Eastern Army Command.

A defence release said that the expedition would traverse through major cities of Bangladesh Comilla, Dhaka, Jessore, Manikgunj, Faridpur, Magura before culminating at Kolkata on April 1. The expedition teams comprising 15 soldiers and officers from both countries would cover around 532 km with halt in Bangladesh capital Dhaka and a few other cities.

The maximum distance of 118 km would be covered in one day on Thursday to reach Dhaka from the historic city of Comilla. “Indian and Bangladeshi Army conduct joint military exercise annually, and the introduction of joint adventure activities would result in increased mutual understanding and cooperation at troops’ level,” the release said.

“Over a period of time, the relations between the two armed forces have witnessed steady growth with a range of exchange programmes, including participation in various joint exercises.” During the expedition, the army teams would also visit historic battle sites of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

Besides increased bonhomie, the expedition would create among the participants awareness about the unique heritage, culture and traditions of both countries.

-IANS