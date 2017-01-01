India – Bangladesh to Continue Joint Fight against Poverty, Terrorism: Dipu Moni

India and Bangladesh which other then common culture, history, literature, heritage and language also have enemies in common and shall continue to fight together against them said former Bangladesh Foreign Minister and chairperson of the Parliamentary Board of Foreign Affairs Dr Dipu Moni.

She was here to attend a programme organised by a local daily ‘Arshi Katha’ on the occation of the 45th Bijoy Divas celebration of Bangladesh liberation war and in which India played a vital role.

According to the Bangladesh leader the past, present and future of Bangladesh and India are one and inseparable and so have to work together.

Dr Moni said, “Today when Bangladesh is developing and moving ahead with the inspiration of the liberation India is standing by Bangladesh. This relation between India and Bangladesh is nothing new as we have common culture, history, literature, heritage and language. Actually we have common features in everything because our past is one and inseparable.”

According to her Prime Minister Seikh Hassina has taken her life risk by declaring fight against the potent threats against India in Bangladesh but is continuing her fight against them.

“We and our respected leader (Sheikh Hassina) believe that our future is also one as we are entangled together. That is why we have work together, since 2009 to 2013 these two nations have been working together and it is still continuing. We have common enemies, problems and threats, those have to be combated and fought together. Our common enemy is poverty and together we have to fight that. Our common threats which of course is also a global treat and are terrorism and fundamentalist. We have to fight them together and have been working together. From Bangladesh side and to provide security to India from the potent threats and which are also related our security, our leader is taking risk of her life had started fight against them,” said the former Bangladesh Foreign Minister and chairperson of the Parliamentary Board of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Moni added that the various governments at the centre in India since 2009 have been appreciating the role of Bangladesh especially the fight against terrorism and fundamentalist groups.

She said, “The governments of India which have been in power have given recognition to the effort and hence our friendship is further strengthening leading more exchanges amongst us, solving the disputes at the sea areas with help for the international laws but without disturbing our friendship.”

According to Dr Moni along with India the people of Tripura has played the most vital role during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war against Pakistan.“You people are also involved with the dream of a liberated and developed Bangladesh. There are discussions about the Agartala Conspiracy and actually discussions were held at Agartala, hence Agartala is intrinsically involved with our freedom. At Agartala the Father of the Nation (of Bangladesh) had set up his ministry for running the liberation war. There are people who are of the view that there was no preparation for the liberation war but one can understand how organised the war was that there were people at Kolkata or Agartala engaged with specific responsibility and at specific address. Hence Agartala is part of the history of the liberation war of Bangladesh,” said Dr Moni.