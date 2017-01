India defeated England by 15 runs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday. Third and final match will be played on Sunday in Kolkata.

Veteran MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh hit brilliants hundreds to give India series winning victory in Cuttack.

Brief scores:

India: 381 for six in 50 overs (Yuvraj Singh 150, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 134; Chris Woakes 4/60)

England: 366 for 8 in 50 overs (Jason Roy 82, Eoin Morgan 102, Joe Root 54; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/65).