India Beat England by Three Wickets, Kohli Breaks Tendulkar’s Record

India Beat England by Three Wickets, Kohli Breaks Tendulkar's Record
January 15
2017
India chased a record total to win the first ODI against England in Pune. First, it was England’s highest ever score in India: 350/7. India chased it down with 11 balls to spare. This was also the fourth highest ever chase in ODIs. But this was only possible after hundreds each from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav who also shared a 200-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Virat Kohli proved his class once again as he carried his sublime 2016 form into 2017 with a stroke-filled 27th hundred against England. Kohli slammed his 15th hundred to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in successful run chases.

He is now tied with Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries in the second innings of a One Day International. Tendulkar, though, got to the number in 232 innings while Kohli has done that in just 96 innings.

