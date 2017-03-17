India, Russia Hold Talks; Sign Agreements for Sukhois’ Maintenance

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev on Friday held discussions with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on ways to boost economic cooperation including in the energy and diamond processing sectors.

“The two leaders discussed wide-ranging issues regarding India-Russia economic relations. They agreed that the privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia is based on long-standing and time-tested ties, is very deep and extends to all spheres of mutual interest,” an External Affairs Ministry release said.

They also discussed issues related to further strengthening of trade and investment cooperation between India and the regions of the resource-rich Russian Far East, it said. Swaraj specifically stressed the growing mutual beneficial ties between India and Russia in the energy sector, particularly in the Russian Far East, it said. She also emphasised on cooperation in maritime and agricultural sector, and on institutional linkages between the countries in these areas, and hoped that the mutual complementary strength of India and Russia in the diamond sector will be exploited fully.

The leaders agreed that the forthcoming interaction between the leaders of the two countries and various ministerial interactions will provide further thrust to the development of economic cooperation between India and Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Russia on June one to attend St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). He will also be holding a bilateral Summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Swaraj also thanked Trutnev for inviting India for participation in the Third Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok in September this year. Trutnev also addressed a business event which concluded with the signing of an MoU between Invest India and the Far East Investment and Export Agency. The visit of the Russian deputy prime minister, which started from Mumbai, was primarily aimed at spreading awareness among the Indian business community regarding the opportunities for investment available in the Far-Eastern Region of Russia.

“Given the considerable economic potential and our willingness for greater interaction with this region, the visit has enabled further consolidation of bilateral cooperation in the areas of mining, diamond processing, infrastructure (ports etc), agriculture and agro-processing,” the release added.

Meanwhile, India and Russia signed two agreements for long-term support to the Su-30 MKI fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which is expected to improve the maintenance and serviceability of the aircraft. One of the agreements, signed between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) that produces Su-30 MKI under licence, and PJSC United Aircraft Corporation of Russia, is for the supply of spares and technical assistance for five years. The second agreement was signed by HAL with JSC United Engine Corporation for the supply of spares for engines of Russian origin.

India has around 230 Su-30 MKIs, designed by the Irkut Corporation specifically for India and produced by HAL at Nashik, Maharashtra. India has overall ordered for 272 Su-30 MKIs. The frontline strike fighter of the Indian Air Force has suffered serviceability problems in the past. A report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in December 2015 said Su-30 MKI aircraft with the IAF suffer from poor serviceability, which is just around 55 per cent against the prescribed norm of 75 per cent.

In January 2017, the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said the serviceability of the fighters has improved, and is now at 60 per cent. Informed sources said the present serviceability of the Su-30 MKI fleet is between 60 and 65 per cent. Since its induction in the IAF in 2004, seven Su-30 MKIs have crashed, the last one on Thursday in Rajasthan. Following a crash near Pune in October 2014, the entire SU-30 fleet was grounded for a month before it was allowed to fly again in November.

It was the longest period for which the fleet was grounded since 2009 when its operation was suspended for nearly three weeks following an accident. A study conducted about aircraft’s engine failure found out of total 69 cases in three years, 33 cases were due to presence of chips in oil; 11 cases are due to engine vibration as a result of bearing problem; and eight cases due to low pressure of lubricating oil.

Parrikar informed the Lok Sabha in May 2016 that on 34 occasions between April 2014 and March 2016, the fighter jet was forced to land with single engine after its another engine failed. He said modifications in process of overhaul and manufacturing, proposed by Russian designers, have been implemented at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the OEM.

The Russian manufacturers had also advised certain precautions and predictive maintenance during exploitation of engines which were implemented by the IAF. The agreements were signed at the India-Russia Military Industrial Conference in presence of Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov.

