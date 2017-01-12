Fri, 13 Jan 2017

India Successfully Test-Fires Guided Pinaka Rocket

January 12
22:42 2017
India on Thursday successfully test-fired the Guided Pinaka rocket from Integrated Test Range (ITR) launch pad at Chandipur in Odisha.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman S. Christopher congratulated the scientists, industry and the armed forces for the successful flight test of the new rocket version.

The Guided Pinaka is a modified version of the Pinaka rocket, equipped with a navigation, guidance and control kit. This conversion has considerably enhanced the range and accuracy of Pinaka, an official statement said.

The radars, electro-optical and telemetry systems at Chandipur tracked and monitored the vehicle all through the flight-path. “The test-firing has met all mission objectives,” an official statement said.

The Guided Pinaka is developed jointly by Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL). Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy was present during the test-firing, which also had a team from the armed forces witnessing the test.

-IANS

