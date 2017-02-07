Tue, 07 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

India Takes up Masood Azhar Issue with China Again

India Takes up Masood Azhar Issue with China Again
February 07
21:43 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

With the US moving the UN to put Pathankot attack mastermind and chief of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohamed, Masood Azhar, on the list of international terrorists, India has again taken up the matter with China, a senior official said on Tuesday.

“We have been informed of this development (US moving the UN) and the matter has been taken up with the Chinese government,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

Last year China blocked India’s bid to have Masood Azhar declared an international terrorist by the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee. China repeatedly put a “technical hold” on India’s resolution for a ban on Azhar in 2016. India says Azhar is the mastermind of the January 2016 terror attack on the Pathankot air base in Punjab.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.