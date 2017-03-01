India Test Fires Another Interceptor Missile

India on Wednesday successfully tested the Advanced Air Defence (AAD) Missile, the second level of the two-tier interceptor missile system that can destroy hostile ballistic missiles.

The test took place around 10.15 a.m. at the Abdul Kalam island off Odisha, officials said. The AAD is part of the two-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system developed by the DRDO, the research and development wing of the Defence Ministry, with the Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imaarat (RCI).

The latest test comes less than a month after India successfully tested the Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) interceptor missile on February 11. The PDV can destroy a hostile balistic missile in space, before entering the earth’s atmosphere.

The 7.5 meters long AAD is a single stage solid rocket propelled guided missile, with a navigation system. The second level of the system is the endo-atmosphere AAD missile tested on Wednesday.

-IANS