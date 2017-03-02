India Test Fires Anti Ship Missile from Submarine in Arabian Sea

Reaching a milestone in enhancing its sub-surface warfare capability, the Indian Navy on Thursday successfully test-fired an anti-ship missile from the first of indigenously-built Kalvari class submarines in the Arabian sea.

“The missile successfully hit a surface target at extended ranges during the maiden firing this morning,” an official statement said.

“This missile launch is a significant milestone, not only for the Kalvari, which is the first in a series of Scorpene-class submarines being built in India, but also in enhancing the Navy’s sub-surface warfare capability,” the statement added.

All six Kalvari submarines will be equipped with the missile, with a proven record in combat, to neutralise surface threats at extended ranges, the statement said.

-IANS