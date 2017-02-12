India Thrash Pakistan by Nine Wickets to Win T20 Blind World Cup

The Indian blind cricket team successfully defended its Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final for the second successive edition.

With eight wins from nine matches, India had gone into the final as favourites and lived up to it with a comprehensive victory. For Pakistan though, it was their first loss in the tournament. The two teams had clashed in the 2012 edition final as well with India emerging triumphant.

The victory was also a sweet revenge for the Indians, who had lost to Pakistan in the league stage of the current edition. Batting first, Pakistan made 197/9 but India chased down the target in 18 overs without much of a fuss, losing just one wicket in the process.

Man of the match Prakash Jayaramaiah stood out with a splendid unbeaten 99-run knock, while Ajay Kumar Reddy was the only man to be dismissed for 43. Reddy was run out. Man of the series Badar Munir was the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 570-run effort.

Ketan Patel and Jaffar Iqbal were the pick of Indian bowlers, grabbing two wickets each after conceding 29 and 33 runs respectively.

-PTI